* To pay $65 million to U.S. government

* To take related charge in Q3

* To fund settlement partially with $25 mln of existing cash (Adds details)

Sept 30 LHC Group Inc agreed to pay $65 million to settle a civil inquiry by the U.S. government into Medicare reimbursement for its home health services.

The civil inquiry was to check whether certain LHC medical records contained sufficient documentation to support the medical necessity of some of its services, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would record related charges in the third quarter and sees quarterly net income fall by $41.3 million or $2.25 per share.

Analysts are looking for earnings of 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LHC plans to fund the settlement with about $25 million in cash and the rest with its line of credit.

LHC said it disputed the government's claims and did not admit to determination of wrongdoing, adding that the there were no findings that the company billed or received payments for services not rendered.

Regulatory headwinds over home healthcare providers have increased over the last year, with companies such as Amedisys , Almost Family and Gentiva facing multiple probes for their reimbursement practices.

LHC shares have fallen 19 percent since early August, when the company said Obama's proposed healthcare cuts could hurt its fourth-quarter earnings by 4 cents a share after tax.

The company's shares closed at $16.89 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)