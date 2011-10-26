* Cuts 2011 rev view to $630-$640 mln vs est $650.4 mln
* Sees Q3 rev of $150-$155 mln vs est $162.9 mln
* Shares fall 10 pct after market
Oct 26 LHC Group Inc reported
preliminary third-quarter revenue below market expectations and
cut its full-year revenue outlook, sending its shares down 10
percent in after-market trading.
The home healthcare provider expects 2011 net service
revenue of $630-$640 million, down from its prior view of
$640-$650 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $650.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, LHC, which competes with Gentiva
Health Services Inc , Amedisys Inc and Almost
Family Inc , forecast revenue of $150-$155 million,
while analysts were expecting $162.9 million.
The company's shares were down $1.84 at $17 in extended
trading on Wednesday. They closed at $18.84 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)