By Donny Kwok and Meg Shen
HONG KONG, March 17 Global exporter Li & Fung
Ltd's annual profit fell 4.6 percent but still came in
ahead of analysts' estimates and the company forecast a
challenging year ahead.
Li & Fung said it expected deflationary pressure to worsen
this year, while Chief Executive Spencer Fung forecast order
book volume would decline by less than 10 percent in 2016.
"For 2016, it is going to be a challenging year," Fung said,
adding he expects clients' ordering cycle to get shorter, with
some placing orders only three months in advance compared with a
year in advance in the past.
The Hong Kong-based company, which came to prominence by
making clothing and toys in Asia for Western retailers, said on
Thursday its net profit for 2015 fell to $421 million from $441
million a year earlier.
Growth in its logistics and vendor support services business
helped overcome the effects of changes to global retail patterns
and a tough economic environment.
The result compared with an average forecast of $413.2
million by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
Li & Fung, which supplies to companies including Kohl's Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said core operating
profit fell 15.2 percent to $512 million.
Revenue fell to $18.8 billion from $19.3 billion a year ago.
Li & Fung said it expects labour-intensive production to
continue to move away from China to places such as Bangladesh
and Vietnam, where labour costs are cheaper.
Li & Fung has refocused on its core asset-light supply-chain
business following the sale of its loss-making brand-licensing
and distribution business in 2014, helping it boost free cash
flow and better control operating costs.
