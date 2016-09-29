HONG KONG, Sept 29 Hong Kong's Li Ka Shing Foundation on Thursday said it owns 2.8 percent of Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, a Chinese state-back lender that raised $7.4 billion through an initial public offering in Hong Kong this month.

The ownership arises from performance-linked notes issued by a financial institution, the foundation said in a statement without elaborating.

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has "absolute" confidence in the bank and treats the ownership as a long-term investment, his group companies CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd said in a separate statement.

The stake is worth HK$10.78 billion ($1.39 billion), according to a Reuters calculation based on Thursday's closing price of the bank's stock.

($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok)