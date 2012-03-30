(Add quotes, background)
By Twinnie Siu and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, March 30 Private equity-backed
Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd, which a day
before reported a two-thirds drop in 2011 net profit due to
intense competition, expects savings in staff and operating
costs to help boost gross profit margins this year, company
executives said.
China's domestic retail brands such as Li Ning and ANTA
Sports Products Ltd, face rising margin pressure from
foreign brands such as Nike and Adidas entering the highly
competitive domestic market.
Li Ning, backed by TPG Capital and Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC, reported a 65 percent fall
in 2011 net profit to 385.8 million yuan ($61 million), which
lagged analysts' forecasts of 421.1 million yuan.
"We expect gross profit margin to improve by 0.5-1.0
percentage point this year on cost savings and enhanced
procurement management," Chief Financial Officer Chong Yik Kay
told a media briefing.
The company also expected a low single-digit increase in
same store sales in 2012, Chong said. The capital expenditure
for the current fiscal year will be about 330-350 million yuan
compared with 390 million yuan a year earlier, he added.
Its margin of profit was at 4.3 percent in 2011, down from
11.7 percent from 2010, the company said in the annual results
statement.
"The group believes that competition within China's sporting
goods industry will remain intense, and the pressure of cost
escalation will persist in the industry value chain," it said.
It plans to open 195 new stores, lower than the net increase
of 340 stores in 2011, taking the total number of Li Ning brand
retail stores to 8,450 by the end of this year, the company
said.
In January, U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital
and Singapore sovereign fund GIC agreed to invest
around $115 million in Li Ning through a convertible bond,
giving much needed capital to the company.
"We have had very close business discussions with them so
far," Chief Executive Officer Zhang Zhi Yong said at the
briefing, referring to the company's financial backers.
"They are in the process of understanding the matter. We
expect to have a meeting with them on April 20, to have the last
confirmation of our concrete strategies for this year and few
major directions of future development."
Shares of Li Ning fell 4.4 percent on Friday, compared with
the main Hang Seng Index's 0.3 percent decline.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
