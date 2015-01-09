HONG KONG Jan 9 Chinese sports brand Li Ning Co Ltd on Friday said it expects to post a net loss of up to 820 million yuan ($132 million) for 2014 due in part to costs related to its transformation plans.

The announcement, paving the way for the company's third straight full-year loss, came more than a month after Jin-Goon Kim stepped down as interim chief executive officer to tend to other responsibilities as a partner of TPG.

In December, Li Ning announced plans to raise up to HK$1.69 billion ($218 million) in an open offer of shares to support its next stage of growth and optimise its capital structure.

($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)