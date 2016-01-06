HONG KONG Jan 6 Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to report it broke even in 2015, sending its stock sharply higher as its long-range efforts to reverse out of years of losses begin to pay off.

The company's shares climbed more than 7 percent in early trading to their highest since June 2015 on the prospect of China's best known home-grown sportswear maker pulling out of three straight years of losses. By 0257 GMT the shares were up 3.6 percent, while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 percent.

Li Ning, whose investors include private equity firm TPG Capital Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, posted a 781.5 million yuan ($119 million) net loss in 2014.

"The board believes that the expected turnaround in operating results is principally due to an increase in both the sales revenue and gross profit of the group and a decrease in expense ratio in 2015," chairman Li Ning said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company also said an improved performance was due to more efficient and profitable directly owned store operations, better relationships with partners and expanding e-commerce.

Last August, Li Ning posted a narrower first-half loss as it resumed store expansion into lower-tier cities after years of restructuring, and said it aimed to return to profit by the end of 2015.

Analysts have expected Chinese sportswear firms to be among the first to benefit from Beijing's efforts to boost consumer spending, in particular in smaller cities in the mainland.

On Wednesday shares in Li Ning's bigger rival ANTA Sports Products gained 0.7 percent, while smaller peers Xtep International and Peak Sports rose 2.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. ($1 = 6.5468 Chinese yuan renminbi)

