HONG KONG Aug 11 Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday it expected e-commerce to contribute 20 percent of its revenue in the next two to three years, up from 13 percent in the first half of 2016.

Chief financial officer Terence Tsang also said the company maintained its target of adding 300-500 stores or counters this year, mostly in lower tier cities.

China's best-known home-grown sports brand said it returned to profit in the first half of 2016 helped by a surge in online sales and an expanded sales network, maintaining momentum for a long-sought recovery.

