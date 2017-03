HONG KONG, July 18 Shares of Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd tumbled more than 10 percent to a three-month low in early trade on Friday, after it warned of deeper losses in the first half.

The company said late on Thursday it expected one-off charges and the cost of expanding its direct sales network to widen its January-June net loss to at least 550 million yuan ($88.65 million). ($1 = 6.2040 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Grace Li and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Urquhart)