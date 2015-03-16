HONG KONG, March 16 China's Li Ning Co Ltd
is teaming up with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi
to produce a new generation of "smart" running shoes
this year, in the sports brand's latest effort to revive its
waning fortunes.
Li Ning, backed by private equity powerhouse TPG Capital
and Singapore wealth fund GIC, warned in
January that it expects to post its third consecutive full-year
loss, as it grapples with a restructuring, bloated inventories
and slowing demand following the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
Li Ning's efforts to recapture its glory days by appealing
to a younger generation have been evident in its product design
and high-profile marketing campaigns. In 2013, it signed a
multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with NBA basketball
superstar Dwayne Wade.
Li Ning said its partnership with Huami Technology, the
fitness wearable company behind the Mi band and part of the
Xiaomi ecosystem, is the first collaboration between sports and
"smart" technology in China.
"We have chosen to collaborate with the Mi band because of
Huami Technology's strength in "smart" wearable products," Li
Ning said in a statement on Monday. "We hope to use this
opportunity to provide professional "smart" running shoes to
running enthusiasts in China at an affordable price."
"Smart" chips are to be placed in the soles of Li Ning
running shoes. The "smart" running shoes will be connected to a
Xiaomi mobile app, allowing runners to keep track of their
progress and results, analyse their form, and monitor their
achievements.
Li Ning is due to announce its 2014 results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ryan Woo)