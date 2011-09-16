LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - A successful tender offer by Standard Life, which this week announced 91% take-up on an exercise involving EUR750m of Lower Tier 2 2022 notes, could herald more liability management while conditions remain volatile.

The Portuguese bank Caixa Geral has already followed up on the transaction, announcing an exchange offer for EUR751m of Tier 1 and Upper Tier 2 instruments into a new four-year senior deal, and market participants believe the current volatile conditions provide a strong incentive for more issuers to follow suit.

Shazia Azim of the FIG team at UBS, which led the Standard Life exercise with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, said the negative market during the offer period was a boon.

"In the run-up to the expiration of the tender offer, we experienced one of the worst routs in the credit markets with crossover indices wider by 100bp," she said.

"Given that most assets were trading below par, investors took a liquid and certain bid. That is the critical point of this type of transaction and why in this market LM makes an enormous amount of sense."

The sell-off in subordinated debt, which has seen some issues drop 15 or 20 points in recent weeks, means that a lot of instruments that were previously not attractive from a Core Tier 1 generation perspective are returning to the radar screens of issuers.

"Any time you're down in the 60s to 70s, people start to raise their eyebrows," said one banker familiar with the market. "What is the regulator going to think is more important, the face amount of loss-absorbing Tier 1 or 30 to 40 points of Core Tier 1? The value proposition starts to look very attractive."

This is the one component of the debt market for financials that remains a viable option for borrowers during the current volatility, he said, noting that since this issuing group first started to use LM regularly the sense of urgency with which they did so has gone. Now, he says, it is more opportunistic and market-driven.

Ryan O'Grady, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate at JP Morgan, agrees: "LM is no longer a tool purely for distressed issuers. The main reason liability management has been able to evolve into the mainstream is because it's a very adaptable tool. It can be used to manage both capital and liquidity and to achieve a wide range of signalling objectives.

"While there is no doubt that LM will continue to be very prominent in terms of distressed institutions managing their capital, we're not at a point where we expect to see it widely used by both strong institutions and weaker ones."

New cast of characters

The more distressed names have already retired a considerable amount of their outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt, having taken advantage of opportunities to do so in 2008 and 2009, but a number of LM specialists believe there could be a new cast of characters keen to look at ways to build up Core tier 1 to hit the new Basel III levels. As one points out, however, this might not lead to a surge in activity as this is likely to be effected by incremental moves as opposed to a recasting of the entire capital structure.

While the current volatility provides an incentive to do LM by depressing prices of target securities, the attendant closure of the primary market militates against it, given that issuers would have difficulty in replacing those instruments.

As in the case of Standard Life, well-funded issuers will be happy to demonstrate that they have adequate liquidity even in these straitened times, but not every financial borrower is in that happy position.

"You're not going to deploy previous term liquidity in this market for minimal benefit," said another syndicate banker familiar with the LM sector. "That's why what issuers achieve on the capital generation side needs to be commensurate with the cost. You need more than a marginal reward."

This dynamic certainly makes buy-backs look less attractive than they otherwise might do but as O'Grady points out, it provides a clear rationale for exchanges such as the one currently live for Caixa Geral.

"Overall, we expect more exchanges as they are liquidity-neutral and therefore attractive to issuers. Many of these exchanges will have the feature of allowing investors to move up the capital structure, for example from Tier 1 or Lower Tier 2 into Senior. In an environment where concerns over burden-sharing of junior debt run high, this kind of offer has definite appeal to investors."

(Reporting by Matthew Attwood; editing by Ciara Linnane)