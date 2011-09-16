LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - A successful tender offer by
Standard Life, which this week announced 91% take-up on an
exercise involving EUR750m of Lower Tier 2 2022 notes, could
herald more liability management while conditions remain
volatile.
The Portuguese bank Caixa Geral has already followed up on
the transaction, announcing an exchange offer for EUR751m of
Tier 1 and Upper Tier 2 instruments into a new four-year senior
deal, and market participants believe the current volatile
conditions provide a strong incentive for more issuers to follow
suit.
Shazia Azim of the FIG team at UBS, which led the Standard
Life exercise with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, said the
negative market during the offer period was a boon.
"In the run-up to the expiration of the tender offer, we
experienced one of the worst routs in the credit markets with
crossover indices wider by 100bp," she said.
"Given that most assets were trading below par, investors
took a liquid and certain bid. That is the critical point of
this type of transaction and why in this market LM makes an
enormous amount of sense."
The sell-off in subordinated debt, which has seen some
issues drop 15 or 20 points in recent weeks, means that a lot of
instruments that were previously not attractive from a Core Tier
1 generation perspective are returning to the radar screens of
issuers.
"Any time you're down in the 60s to 70s, people start to
raise their eyebrows," said one banker familiar with the market.
"What is the regulator going to think is more important, the
face amount of loss-absorbing Tier 1 or 30 to 40 points of Core
Tier 1? The value proposition starts to look very attractive."
This is the one component of the debt market for financials
that remains a viable option for borrowers during the current
volatility, he said, noting that since this issuing group first
started to use LM regularly the sense of urgency with which they
did so has gone. Now, he says, it is more opportunistic and
market-driven.
Ryan O'Grady, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate at JP
Morgan, agrees: "LM is no longer a tool purely for distressed
issuers. The main reason liability management has been able to
evolve into the mainstream is because it's a very adaptable
tool. It can be used to manage both capital and liquidity and to
achieve a wide range of signalling objectives.
"While there is no doubt that LM will continue to be very
prominent in terms of distressed institutions managing their
capital, we're not at a point where we expect to see it widely
used by both strong institutions and weaker ones."
New cast of characters
The more distressed names have already retired a
considerable amount of their outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt,
having taken advantage of opportunities to do so in 2008 and
2009, but a number of LM specialists believe there could be a
new cast of characters keen to look at ways to build up Core
tier 1 to hit the new Basel III levels. As one points out,
however, this might not lead to a surge in activity as this is
likely to be effected by incremental moves as opposed to a
recasting of the entire capital structure.
While the current volatility provides an incentive to do LM
by depressing prices of target securities, the attendant closure
of the primary market militates against it, given that issuers
would have difficulty in replacing those instruments.
As in the case of Standard Life, well-funded issuers will be
happy to demonstrate that they have adequate liquidity even in
these straitened times, but not every financial borrower is in
that happy position.
"You're not going to deploy previous term liquidity in this
market for minimal benefit," said another syndicate banker
familiar with the LM sector. "That's why what issuers achieve on
the capital generation side needs to be commensurate with the
cost. You need more than a marginal reward."
This dynamic certainly makes buy-backs look less attractive
than they otherwise might do but as O'Grady points out, it
provides a clear rationale for exchanges such as the one
currently live for Caixa Geral.
"Overall, we expect more exchanges as they are
liquidity-neutral and therefore attractive to issuers. Many of
these exchanges will have the feature of allowing investors to
move up the capital structure, for example from Tier 1 or Lower
Tier 2 into Senior. In an environment where concerns over
burden-sharing of junior debt run high, this kind of offer has
definite appeal to investors."
(Reporting by Matthew Attwood; editing by Ciara Linnane)