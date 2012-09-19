LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Barclays Bank was unable to prise
the majority of its targeted bonds from investors' hands in its
latest liability management exercise as accounts brace
themselves for a significant decline in UK FIG supply.
"The take-up was lower than what has been achieved in the
capital space. There are clearly questions around reinvestment
opportunities particularly in the longer end of the curve," said
a banker on the deal.
Issuance in the UK FIG space is expected to decline in 2013
as the Bank of England's Funding For Lending Scheme gets
underway, giving the country's banks the opportunity to access
cheap funding.
"Banks are doing more and more liability management
exercises but in the context of QE3, central bank buying of
bonds and the Bank of England's funding programmes it's not easy
for investors to part with their bonds," the banker added.
Barclays bought back just 30% of its targeted senior
unsecured notes on Tuesday, as it joined the flurry of UK banks
seeking to put their low-yielding cash to work.
The UK borrower announced the results of its offer on the
same day Lloyds launched another jumbo liability management
exercise on GBP20.25bn equivalent of senior and covered bonds.
The average take-up for Barclays across the four tranches
was 30%, with the take-up rate on the US dollar parts at 20% and
37%, while the euro and sterling saw rates of 24% and 44%.
Unlike Lloyds and RBS before it, Barclays targeted
intermediate maturities on its senior notes, which ranged from
seven to nine years. Lloyds and RBS targeted short-dated as well
as longer maturities.
Broken down further, the self-led exercise saw Barclays buy
back EUR469m of its EUR1.95bn 4.875% 2019 issue, almost half
GBP320m of its GBP724m 5.75% 2021 issue, USD402m of its USD2bn
6.75% 2019 note and USD1.05bn of the USD2.82bn 5.125% 2020s.