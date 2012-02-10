LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - European covered bond issuers are eyeing liability management exercises to source collateral to access cheap ECB funding in the next LTRO.

"Buying back covered bonds allows the issuer to save the higher coupons it is obligated to pay on them," said Torsten Euler, fixed income research analyst at DZ Bank.

"At the same time, the issuer can deliver the bought-back covered bond to the ECB for 1% of the nominal value. The resulting saving improves profitability. Buying back below par also enables the issuer to polish up its capital ratios."

National Bank of Greece kicked things off at the beginning of the year in an exercise that had many covered bond supporters wrongly predicting it would be a one-off.

But since NBG's announcement, five other banks from Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Italy have hopped on the liability management bandwagon and European bankers say there is plenty more to come.

In the ABS space, banks are hastily putting together liquidity trades in the secured markets also designed to take advantage of the ECB's three-year LTRO at the end of February .

"Any conceivable stigma associated with senior/covered LM is gone now with Northern European issuers like BAWAG looking to use this approach," said Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.

"There's a lot of low-hanging fruit that is quite obvious for banks to want to buy back in the lead up to the next LTRO. Although LM makes sense for a lot of banks, the rallying market is making this trade harder which might prompt investors to look for a higher concession to part with their bonds thereby reducing the economic value for issuers."

Credit Agricole research echoed that perspective and said that issuer's incentives include capital generation, redemption management and a cleaner balance sheet for banks shutting down programmes.

Smaller covered bond issuers from peripheral countries like Ireland and Portugal are more likely to close their programmes having been shut out of the market since 2010. This is in contrast to Europe's largest banks that have come to rely on the product to access the wholesale funding market.

Analysts say LM is an attractive option for smaller issuers for which a jumbo covered bond redemption can represent significant funding risk.

"Bonds that could be tendered are also not limited to those trading below par, as capital generation is not the motive but to move redemptions to a later date is. If the bonds have been swapped at issue, the gain from the swap should also offset the capital loss of tendering a bond above par thus eliminating an immediate loss," said analysts at Credit Agricole.

INVESTOR RESPONSE

Despite the increasing number of LM announcements, so far the take-up from investors has been modest. The National Bank of Greece received a 42% take-up and according to a poll from Credit Agricole 41%, of investors said that they would tender bonds if the price is correct.

Half of the asset managers polled said they would participate as well as around 40% of bank treasuries. The same could not be said for pension funds who are reluctant to part with their bonds.

"Pension funds and insurance companies often will not take anything less than par because they could really disrupt their portfolio which by and large is expected to be held until maturity," said Noe. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Alex Chambers)