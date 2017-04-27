April 27 Lianchuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 79.6 million yuan to 90.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (69.2 million yuan)

* Comments that improved sales scale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jncXJP

