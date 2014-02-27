UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Healthcare product maker Liuzhou Liangmianzhen Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 460 million yuan ($75.10 million)in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zez27v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources