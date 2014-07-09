BRIEF-Hutchison China Meditech FY group revenue up 21 pct
* FY net income attributable to Chi-Med of $11.7 million versus $8.0 million year ago
July 9 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 317.4 million yuan ($51.20 million) via private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on July 10
Mar 13 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015