Banca IFIS sees break-even for Interbanca in 2017
MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this year.
MADRID May 21 Spanish lender Liberbank said on Wednesday it was launching an accelerated share placement ahead of a rights issue, in two transactions through which it aims to raise up to 575 million euros ($786 million).
The bank, which had already announced it planned a rights issue to repay state aid, said it would place about 375 million shares through the prior share offering, including some stock owned by its controlling shareholders, a group of savings banks.
Liberbank said it already had 174 million euros worth of commitments from three investors during the accelerated bookbuilding, likely to be completed by Thursday. It added that it aimed to raise between 400 million and 475 million euros in the rights issue. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this year.
COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares hit a one-year closing low on Thursday, falling for an eighth straight session, as concerns the central bank would raise rates next week weighed on sentiment after the International Monetary Fund urged it to tighten monetary policy.
LONDON, March 16 Germany’s largest sports betting group Tipico has managed to secure the largest pricing reduction in Europe’s leveraged loan market, shaving 300bp off of the interest, banking sources said.