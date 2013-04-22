MADRID, April 22 Spanish bank Liberbank made a net loss for 2012 of 1.83 billion euros ($2.38 billion), adding to losses chalked up by Spain's rescued lenders.

Mid-sized Liberbank, which like its rivals was hit hard by a property market crash, has survived being directly taken over by the state, which has fully nationalised four lenders.

But it received 124 million euros of European funds and is due to list in May on the stock exchange as a condition of the state funding.

Small and mid-sized lenders in Spain have posted multi-billion euro losses for 2012 after making huge write-downs on bad property loans and assets.

The figures highlight the scale of the country's problems with its shaky property market. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Sarah White)