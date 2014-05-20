Starwood Capital agrees to raise bid for Milestone Apartments REIT
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
MADRID May 20 Share trading in Spanish lender Liberbank will be resumed at 1045GMT on Tuesday, the stock market regulator said in a statement.
Liberbank announced earlier on Tuesday that it was planning to bring in new investors through an accelerated share placement ahead of a capital hike. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
BERLIN, March 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble values the work of Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is at the centre of a row over comments he made about southern European countries, a ministry spokeswoman said.
COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a more than one-year closing low, breaching a key psychological barrier of 6,000, as expectations of an interest rate hike continued to drag down the market ahead of the central bank's policy review.