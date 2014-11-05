Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 Liberbank SA :
* 9-month interest and other income down 13.8 percent at 716 million euros
* 9-month operating margin up 47.9 percent at 418 million euros
* 9-month net income up at 98 million euros versus 14 million euros last year
* Coverage ratio at Sept 30 at 53 percent
* At Sept 30 Tier 1 ratio at 15.0 percent, CET Tier 1 at 14.2 percent Source text: bit.ly/1E4JUq3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.