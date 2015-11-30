DAKAR, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Featuring
contestants from a caretaker and nurse to a lawyer, a reality
television show in Liberia is on the hunt for a different kind
of star - a civil servant who embodies honesty in a country
often blighted by accusations of corruption.
Integrity Idol is asking the public to vote for the most
honest civil servant in the West African nation, as part of a
drive to promote greater integrity among bureaucrats and tackle
a perception of graft and mismanagement within the government.
Ebola-hit Liberia, which recently announced three new cases
more than two months after being declared free of the virus, has
been dogged with reports of state corruption as it recovers from
years of civil war and the world's worst known Ebola outbreak.
The country has stabilised, secured debt relief and
attracted billions of dollars in investment under the rule of
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has been in power since
2006, but her opponents have accused her of corruption and
nepotism.
Rights advocates say many of the country's resource deals
are marred by fraud and do not give the state adequate revenue,
and Liberia's anti-corruption watchdog said in April $800,000
spent on the Ebola response was not properly accounted for.
"Too often the approach to issues of accountability and
integrity is naming and shaming - which has proven ineffective,"
said Lawrence Yealue from Accountability Lab, which organised
the inaugural Integrity Idol in Nepal last year.
"Instead we are naming and faming those officials who are
serving the public good honestly," he said.
More than 1,000 nominations were submitted and whittled down
by a panel of judges to five finalists, including a court clerk,
a nurse, a lawyer, a district education officer and a caretaker.
Each contestant will appear on national television and
radio, and have their performance posted on YouTube and social
media sites, before the public vote for the winner in December.
Finalist and lawyer Seorweh Dlayee Jaycheneh said corruption
and mismanagement were behind a lot of Liberia's problems and
needed to be discussed to prevent the country being held back.
"I feel very proud to be nominated... because I give people
justice, everybody likes my business and respects what I do."
Liberia ranked 94th out of 175 countries in watchdog
Transparency International's global corruption perception index
last year, down from 83rd in 2013, and the political will to
fight graft in the country is limited, analysts say.
"Some progress has been made in recent years in establishing
legislation and policies... but the challenge is to implement
these laws and secure prosecutions," said Anderson Miamen of the
Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia.
"There is still a long way to go and many Liberians are
sceptical about the state's sincerity in fighting corruption."
