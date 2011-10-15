MONROVIA Oct 15 The head of Liberia's election commission has rejected opposition allegations of fraud in the West African country's election, saying the vote was credible.

Nine Liberian opposition parties, including President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's two main challengers, on Saturday rejected results announced so far for this week's presidential election and said party members would withdraw from the rest of the counting process.

"It doesn't pose any credibility problems," National Election Commission Chairman James Fromayah told journalists. "All the parties participated in the elections. The counting was done and both the local population and the international observers that came acclaimed the process to be free, fair and transparent."

