By Alphonso Toweh

MONROVIA, Sept 17 Thousands of supporters of Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf brought parts of the capital to a standstill on Saturday as the campaign for her re-election in an Oct. 11 poll picked up steam.

Next month's election will be the first domestically organised vote since an on-off 1989-2003 civil war and a test for a West African country struggling to close the book on its bloody past eight years after the fighting ceased.

Wearing green and white T-shirts, supporters waved Unity Party (UP) flags, sang and danced through Monrovia while Johnson-Sirleaf danced on the back of a truck taking her to a stadium where she was expected to address the crowds later.

"We think this is the best person to lead this country. All the presidential candidates that want to run are hustlers. They are only interested in mortgaging this country," said Johnson-Sirleaf supporter Linda Ross.

"We have seen what Ma Ellen has done and so, we are convinced that she will do better if re-elected," she said.

Johnson-Sirleaf, who became Africa's first woman head of state when she was elected in U.N.-organised polls in 2005, told Reuters in July she was confident of victory.

She has overseen some progress during her six years in office, including the negotiation of debt relief, but critics say she has failed to crack down on corruption enough and has broken an earlier promise to stand for only one term.

Her campaign slogan "Monkey Still Working Baboon Wait Small" is meant to imply she needs a second term to complete her agenda and is plastered on posters across Monrovia.

A small group of supporters of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) barracked the marchers, shouting: "Monkey is suffering. Do not cheat. Your time is over."

Many stores and market places were closed due to the large turnout for the march.

Eight years after the war's end, Liberia is one of the poorest countries in the world but has attracted investors including miners ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton , Malaysia's Sime Darby and U.S. oil major Chevron .

Johnson-Sirleaf has sought to counter the view that Liberia is terminally unstable. Since she came to office, Liberia has climbed to 87th out of 178 countries on Transparency International's corruption perceptions index from 137th in 2005.

"If you give this country to those CDC boys, they will take us back. They will try to go and pay back loans they took from business people to run their campaign," said a woman who called herself Ma Kebbeh.

"They will start to give contracts to their friends who helped them. But this lady, she has made her mark and she will like to continue in that way," she said. (Editing by David Clarke)