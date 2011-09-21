* Supreme Court studying residency requirements for
candidates
* Legal wrangle could complicate October election
By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Sept 21 Liberia's Supreme Court is
considering whether incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, her
main rival and four other candidates are eligible to stand in
next month's presidential elections, officials said.
The legal hitch, which arose after a small opposition party
argued the candidates did not meet residency requirements to
run, could throw into doubt an Oct. 11 poll widely seen as a
test of Liberia's post-civil war recovery.
"The final ruling has not been made yet," a senior official
at Liberia's election commission told Reuters, adding the court
was still studying the residency clause in the constitution.
Johnson-Sirleaf, who became Africa's first elected female
head of state in a 2005 election, is seen as the favourite in
the West African state's presidential contest, which pits her
against main opposition figure Winston Tubman and others.
But the Movement for Progressive Change, a local opposition
party, launched a legal challenge to her candidacy after a
referendum in August in which voters rejected a government
proposal to delay the vote and ease the residency rules.
The constitution lists three conditions to run as president,
including a rule that candidates are ineligible unless they have
been "resident in the Republic 10 years prior to his election,
provided that the president and the vice-president shall not
come from the same county".
Johnson-Sirleaf had spent years in exile during Liberia's
civil war, and only returned in 2003. The residency requirement
was waived for the 2005 poll to allow candidates who had been
out of the country during the fighting to run.
Analysts said a court decision to ban the six candidates
could undermine Liberia's fragile gains at stability.
"It is out of the question," said Lydie Boka, manager of
StrategiCo risk consultancy. "Liberia wants to show the rule of
law, but it must balance regional stability. I suspect there
will be some kind of exceptional waiver by the court."
The August referendum may have proven a blunder by
Johnson-Sirleaf, as its rejection paved the way for the legal
challenge.
"It was a bit dangerous," said Boka. "She was hoping for
something that didn't happen."
The legal challenge led the Supreme Court on Tuesday to
order six out of the 16 candidates -- including Tubman -- to
stop campaigning, a decision that was since reversed on purely
procedural grounds without a ruling on the main issue.
"The decision (to lift the stay order on campaigning) is
based on the petitional failure to file a legal brief to the
full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia giving reasons why
the presidential candidates should halt all political activities
pending the final ruling of the Court," Supreme Court Chief
Justice Johnny Lewis said.
Liberia is among the world's poorest countries with its
infrastructure still in tatters after a 1989-2003 civil war.
A smooth election is seen as key to attracting further
investment in its mining sector, Liberia's main hope for an
economic recovery. Its iron-ore riches have drawn majors like
ArcellorMittal and BHP Billiton .
