MONROVIA, Oct 11 Liberians vote on Tuesday in
the West African state's second presidential election since a
civil war, with international appeals for rival supporters to
stay peaceful during the hotly-contested poll.
The election pits the incumbent, Nobel peace laureate Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf, against former U.N. diplomat Winston Tubman and
14 others. It comes as Liberia stands to gain billions of
dollars in foreign investment in its mining sector and its
potential emergence as an oil nation.
Passions have run high in a contest some forecast will go to
a second-round run-off between Johnson-Sirleaf and Tubman, and
many voters recall how a dispute over the outcome of the 2005
election led to days of rioting in the capital Monrovia.
"If they give us exactly what was put in there, we will
accept it," said Victor Freeman, a Monrovia resident who lost
five family members in the civil war, referring to the ballot
boxes.
"We don't want fighting, we want a better Liberia," he said
of Africa's oldest republic, whose name reflects its founding in
1847 by freed U.S. slaves.
Eight years into peace, Liberia has seen growing investment
in its iron and gold mines and has convinced donors to waive
most of its debt, though many residents complain of a lack of
basic services, high food prices, rampant crime and corruption.
Unemployment remains rife, war-wounded beg on the streets of
the seaside capital and average income stands at $300 a year --
below the $1-a-day benchmark for extreme poverty.
Johnson-Sirleaf initially ruled out a second term, but has
since said she needs one given the huge challenge. Her jocular
campaign slogan -- "Monkey Still Working, Baboon Wait Small" --
urges Liberians to have a bit more patience.
INNUENDO
Campaigning for the election has been mostly calm, though
scuffles erupted between rival supporters in Monrovia during
final rallies at the weekend.
The election will be Liberia's first locally-organised
presidential poll since the end of the 1989-2003 conflict that
killed nearly a quarter of a million people. Johnson-Sirleaf
became Africa's first freely elected female head of state in the
2005 election that was organized by the United Nations.
Tubman, whose running mate is ex-soccer star George Weah, is
expected to give Johnson-Sirleaf her toughest challenge.
Analysts say Johnson-Sirleaf's Nobel Peace Prize, awarded
jointly with Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee and Yemeni rights
activist Tawakul Karman last week, could give her the edge by
galvanizing the female vote in her favour.
A Harvard-educated former adviser to former U.N. Secretary
General Kofi Annan, Tubman told Reuters on Saturday he is
certain he will win and issued a veiled warning that his
supporters could make it "difficult to govern" for anyone else.
"We have expressed some concerns about innuendos about
violence, encouraging people not to support the results of the
election," said U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
"We've had conversations with all of (the political parties)
about that. It only takes a few. It doesn't take thousands to
cause problems," she told Reuters.
The United Nations said the return of homegrown mercenaries
from a four-month civil war in Ivory Coast this year could be a
threat. Several weapons caches have been seized, but there has
been no evidence of plans to disrupt voting.
Citing violent crime, instability in Ivory Coast and
trafficking of drug and arms across the region, the U.N.
Security Council extended the mandate of the 9,200-strong
peacekeeping mission UNMIL last month.
A peaceful, free and fair election could bolster growing
investor confidence in the country, which is rich in iron ore
deposits and has promising agriculture and energy sectors.
Miners ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton and
oil companies Anadarko , Tullow and Chevron
are already active in the country.
The head of Liberia's National Oil Company, Christopher
Neyor, predicted an offshore oil find is likely "pretty soon"
and said majors Exxon Mobil , France's Total ,
and Brazil's Petrobras had made inquiries about acreage.
"We must all understand that the eyes of the whole world are
on Liberia," an observer mission from West African bloc ECOWAS
said in a statement.
