* Polls close after peaceful election
* Calm vote seen key to mining, oil investment
* Johnson-Sirleaf faces challenge from Tubman-Weah ticket
(Recasts with voting ended, adds details)
By Richard Valdmanis and Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Oct 11 Liberians wrapped up a peaceful
presidential election on Tuesday -- the West African state's
second since a civil war -- though worries remained that the
results could spark street clashes.
The vote pitted newly named Nobel peace laureate President
Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf against former U.N. diplomat Winston
Tubman and 14 others, and came as investors planned to sink
billions of dollars into the country's mining and oil sectors.
"I vote today, I'm happy, I'm happy," shouted Cecilia Weah,
dancing outside a polling station in the capital Monrovia . "I
want free movement. I want all that has ever been sweet
Liberia!"
Voters queued calmly, at times under pouring rain, to cast
their ballots, and international election observers said they
had received no reports of problems at the nation's polling
stations.
Passions have run high in the contest that some forecast
will go to a second-round run-off between Johnson-Sirleaf and
Tubman. The results of the first-round vote are expected within
15 days according to Liberia's electoral law.
Many voters recall how a dispute over the outcome of the
2005 election led to days of rioting in Monrovia.
"From what I see there is no worry," said Speciosa Wandira
Kazibwe, head of the African Union observer delegation. "If the
leaders take the results there will be no chance for violence."
Eight years into peace, Liberia has seen growing investment
in its iron and gold mines and has convinced donors to waive
most of its debt, though many residents complain of a lack of
basic services, high food prices, rampant crime and corruption.
Unemployment remains high, war-wounded beg on the streets
and average income stands at $300 a year -- below the $1-a-day
benchmark for extreme poverty.
"Ellen done nothing, I seen nothing," said Anthony, an
18-year-old resident of West Point, a Monrovia slum where raw
sewage trickles between a crush of makeshift brick and tin
dwellings, home to many of the civil war's ex-child soldiers.
Others in West Point credited her with paving their main
road and building a school and said they had voted for her.
Johnson-Sirleaf initially ruled out a second term, but has
since said she needs one given the huge challenge. Her jocular
campaign slogan -- "Monkey Still Working, Baboon Wait Small" --
urges Liberians to have a bit more patience.
"DIFFICULT TO GOVERN"
Campaigning for the election has been mostly calm, though
scuffles erupted between rival supporters in Monrovia during
final rallies at the weekend.
The election will be Liberia's first locally organised
presidential poll since the end of the 1989-2003 conflict that
killed nearly a quarter of a million people. Johnson-Sirleaf
became Africa's first freely elected female head of state in the
2005 election that was organized by the United Nations.
Tubman, whose running mate is ex-soccer star George Weah, is
expected to give Johnson-Sirleaf her toughest challenge.
Analysts say Johnson-Sirleaf's Nobel Peace Prize, awarded
jointly with Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee and Yemeni rights
activist Tawakul Karman last week, could give her the edge by
galvanizing the female vote in her favour.
A Harvard-educated former U.N. diplomat, Tubman told Reuters
on Saturday he is certain he will win and issued a veiled
warning that his supporters could make it "difficult to govern"
for anyone else.
Casting his vote on Monday, he said: "I will tell them (my
supporters) to accept it if the election is free and fair ... I
expect it will be."
Johnson-Sirleaf, voting in her hometown of Fee Fee about two
hours drive from the capital said she was also confident. "I am
optimistic, I think the Liberian people will do the right
thing."
The United Nations said the return of mercenaries from a
four-month civil war in Ivory Coast this year could be a threat
though there has been no evidence of plans to disrupt voting.
Citing violent crime, instability in Ivory Coast and
trafficking of drugs and arms across the region, the U.N.
Security Council extended the mandate of the 9,200-strong
peacekeeping mission UNMIL last month.
"I hope everybody, as I have appealed and appealed, will
proceed peacefully and accept the results according to the
rules," Special Representative to the U.N. Secretary General
Ellen Margreth Loj told Reuters as she visited a peacekeeper
headquarters in the center of Monrovia.
A peaceful, free and fair election could bolster growing
investor confidence in the country, which is rich in iron ore
deposits and has promising agriculture and energy sectors.
Miners ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton and
oil companies Anadarko , Tullow and Chevron
are already active in the country.
The head of Liberia's National Oil Company, Christopher
Neyor, predicted an offshore oil find is likely "pretty soon"
and said majors Exxon Mobil , France's Total ,
and Brazil's Petrobras had made inquiries about acreage.
