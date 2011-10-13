* First official tally puts Johnson-Sirleaf ahead
* Early count points to run-off with Tubman
* Voting in second poll since war hailed as free and fair
(Updates details of vote, tally for Johnson)

MONROVIA, Oct 13 Liberian President Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf has won 44.5 percent of votes counted so far in
the West African country's election, the poll body said on
Thursday, releasing the first official tally.
That put the newly-named Nobel Peace laureate well ahead of
closest rival Winston Tubman on 26.5 percent, but short of the
overall majority she would need to avoid a second-round run-off
against the former top U.N. diplomat early next month.
National Election Commission chairman James Fromayah told a
news conference the tally was based on 195,178 valid ballots
counted so far in Sunday's election, for which 1.8 million
Liberians were registered to vote.
Former rebel leader Prince Johnson, now a senator in rural
Nimba county, came third. His score was initially read out as
19.5 percent but a written statement from the Commission later
put it at 13.5 percent, a result which could still make his
endorsement a key factor for the second round.
"If there is a run-off, I will get to my constituencies to
ask them which way to go. Based on what they will tell me, I
will then make a decision, but for now, I cannot say anything,"
Prince Johnson told Reuters earlier on Thursday.
Fromayah said there had been no formal complaints from any
candidate so far, but added that Tubman had made what he called
an unsubstantiated, unofficial complaint of some ballot boxes
being broken into.
"Our people are concerned about the result that is coming
out. We are still waiting to see. For now, we will wait. In the
overall, we are pursuing our complaints," Tubman said by phone.
Liberia's constitution allows authorities up to 15 days to
finalize results after a presidential election. Turnout at the
737 polling stations counted so far -- around 16.5 percent of
the total -- was just over 70 percent.
The vote is seen as a test of Liberia's progress since the
1989-2003 civil war killed nearly a quarter of a million people
and left infrastructure in ruins. If smooth, the election could
pave the way to billions of dollars in investment in Liberia's
mining, energy and agriculture sectors.
"We are all waiting for the results, and from my
perspective, I think they will be accepted," said Amadou Kante,
a resident of the Sinkor neighbourhood in the capital Monrovia.
VOTING PEACEFUL
Voting on Tuesday passed off peacefully in Monrovia.
Observer groups said they had received no reports of trouble
elsewhere in the country of four million people, but have
expressed concern that the results could be a flashpoint.
A dispute over the results of the 2005 election, which
brought Johnson-Sirleaf to power as Africa's first freely
elected female head of state, triggered several days of rioting.
"The mission is of the view that there were no major
irregularities and incidents of violence. It estimated that on
the whole, the elections of October 11, 2011 were conducted
under acceptable conditions of freedom of voters and
transparency of the process," said Attahiru Jega, head of the
observer mission from West African bloc ECOWAS.
Election watchdog the Carter Center said voting in the
election was "peaceful, orderly and remarkably transparent" and
urged Liberians to be patient ahead of official results.
Johnson-Sirleaf got a pre-poll boost with her award of the
Nobel Peace Prize last Friday, but rivals have said Liberians
will judge her on her success in fighting poverty in a country
with an average annual income of $300 a head.
