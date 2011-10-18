MONROVIA Oct 18 Former Liberia rebel leader Prince Johnson, who is third place in the first round of the presidential election, said on Tuesday he will back President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the Nov. 8 runoff against Winston Tubman of the CDC party.

"I will support Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the run-off election," Johnson told Reuters by telephone.

"This is because some of her policies are good for this country. If all her policies are not good, we will do addition and subtraction so that what we want to see in it will be reflected," Johnson said.

Results announced on Sunday showed the newly named Nobel Peace laureate scored 44 percent of the vote, ahead of Tubman, who received 32.2 percent, with 96 percent of votes counted.

(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Bate Felix)