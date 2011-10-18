* Johnson is senator from populous Nimba County
* Says supporting Johnson-Sirleaf is "lesser evil"
By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Oct 18 (Reuters)- Former rebel leader Prince
Johnson, placed third in the first round of Liberia's
presidential election, said on Tuesday he would back President
Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the Nov. 8 run-off against Winston
Tubman of the opposition CDC party.
"I will support Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the run-off
election," Johnson told Reuters by telephone.
"This is because some of her policies are good for this
country. If all her policies are not good, we will do addition
and subtraction so that what we want to see in it, will be
reflected," Johnson said.
Results announced on Tuesday showed newly named Nobel Peace
laureate Johnson-Sirleaf scored 43.9 percent of the vote, ahead
of Tubman with 32.7 percent and Johnson with 11.6 percent.
Observers have praised the peaceful manner in which
Liberia's second post-war ballot was carried out. The vote is
seen as a test of progress towards stability and the country's
readiness for investment in untapped mineral and agricultural
resources.
Johnson, who was filmed watching his fighters torture former
President Samuel Doe during Liberia's civil war, is now a
senator in Liberia's northern, mineral-rich Nimba County, the
second most populous in the West African state.
Analysts have said that Johnson, a former member of
Sirleaf's ruling UP party, was most likely to side with the
incumbent because her international profile could help him to
consolidate a legacy as a revolutionary-turned-politician.
Sirleaf, a former World Bank economist, has earned
international plaudits for maintaining stability and reducing
debt in Liberia since becoming Africa's first freely elected
female head of state in 2005.
"If you have two evils, I will prefer to go with the lesser
evil. In this case, the lesser evil is the incumbent," Johnson
said.
"I think I am prepared to support a person who has six years
to be in power, rather than to go with a person who will go for
twelve years," he said.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)