MONROVIA Oct 15 Nine Liberian opposition parties, including President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's two main challengers, have said they will reject the results of this week's presidential election, alleging massive fraud, an opposition official said.

According to results released on Friday, Johnson-Sirleaf had extended her lead with 45.4 percent of the votes, ahead of Winston Tubman of the CDC party on 29.5 percent, but she was still short of the outright majority required for a first-round win.

"We declare the results being reported by the National Election Commission as fraud and (they) are consequently declared null and void by all parties signatory to this release," according to a statement read over the phone to Reuters by a top CDC official. The official, who asked not to be named, said it had been signed by nine parties. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; writing by David Lewis)