By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Oct 16 Liberia's main opposition
candidate Winston Tubman, withdrew a demand for a recount of a
presidential poll and said he will take part in a runoff.
Tubman made his announcement after election authorities
declared on Sunday that no candidate had obtained an absolute
majority.
A group of nine Liberian opposition parties had earlier
asked the West African nation's election commission to recount
the votes of the first-round presidential poll, alleging fraud
in the results announced so far.
The nine, who include President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's two
main challengers, said in a statement during a rally that they
wanted the National Election Commission (NEC) to release the
total number of voters per county and recount all the votes.
The row had threatened to derail Liberia's second post-war
ballot, which is a test of progress towards stability and its
readiness for investment in untapped mineral and agricultural
resources.
Latest results announced on Sunday showed that newly named
Nobel Peace laureate Johnson-Sirleaf was leading with 44 percent
of the votes, ahead of Tubman of the CDC party, on 32.2 percent
with 1,162,729 valid votes and 96 percent of votes counted.
Despite her lead, Johnson-Sirleaf remains short of the
outright majority required for a first-round win and the NEC's
chairman said the election was likely to be decided in a
second-round ballot.
"From the statistics we have, we do not think the remaining
number will make any difference or give any one party the
absolute majority required by law to win on the first ballot,"
NEC's James Fromayah told journalists on Sunday.
"Yes, a runoff is imminent," Fromayah said.
A run-off will take place in early November if no candidate
secures more than 50 percent.
Tubman said pressure from the nine political parties had
made the NEC reconsider declaring John-Sirleaf the outright
winner in the first-round.
"We told them the process was flawed, but now that they are
doing the right thing, we will take part in the second-round,"
Tubman told Reuters late on Sunday after the commission
announced the latest results.
"We are confident of victory in the second-round," he said.
The NEC, which had rejected the opposition's allegations of
fraud, said turnout stood so far at 71.4 percent of total
registered voters.
The commission had said the vote would not be tarnished,
even if the opposition parties withdrew their officials from the
remainder of the counting process, as they had threatened.
"We will proceed with the electoral process in a very
even-handed manner as we have been doing so the results and out
work can speak for themselves," Fromayah said.
International election observers such as the Carter Centre,
have said they have not seen any evidence of fraud in the
election so far.
Some 1.8 million Liberians registered to vote that was
Liberia's first locally organised poll since an on-and-off
1989-2003 conflict.
(Writing by Bate Felix)