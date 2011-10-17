* Liberian presidential poll to be decided in runoff
* Parties still undecided on who to back
* Runoff expected in early Nov.
MONROVIA, Oct 17 Two runner-up candidates in
Liberia's presidential election were locked in backroom
negotiations with other parties on Monday as they rushed to
decide who to endorse in a Nov. 8 runoff vote, their parties
said.
Liberia's presidential election will be decided by a
second-round vote after incumbent President Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf failed to win a 50 percent outright majority in
the first round.
Observers have praised the peaceful manner in which
Liberia's second post-war ballot was carried out. The vote is a
test of progress towards stability and the country's readiness
for investment in untapped mineral and agricultural resources.
Results announced on Sunday showed the newly named Nobel
Peace laureate scored 44 percent of the vote, ahead of Winston
Tubman of the CDC party, who received 32.2 percent, with 96
percent of votes counted.
"As of now, we have not come out with any definite decision
as to which party we will support," said Eric Gbernmie, press
secretary of ex-rebel Prince Johnson's NUDP party, who garnered
11.8 percent of the votes in the first round.
"We are meeting with key actors in our party and holding
consultations across the country on which party to support. ...
We have been receiving calls from many political parties, both
the CDC and UP (Johnson-Sirleaf's Unity Party). But no decision
has been made yet."
Johnson had said his party would want to play a strategic
role in any government that will emerge with their backing.
"You can't be the kingmaker and then not have a part to
play. You have to be a part of the government in a strategic
area that will help take the system where it should go," Johnson
told Reuters in an interview on Oct. 14
Jacob Smith, Secretary-General of Charles Brumskine's
Liberty Party, who came in fourth with 5.5 percent of the vote,
said they had been inundated with calls from the ruling party
and the CDC opposition, requesting meetings.
"They all want our support. However, this is a decision,
which will not be made by one person. After it is reached, it
will be announced through our presidential candidate," Smith
told Reuters by telephone in Monrovia.
Although the election was largely peaceful, sporadic
incidents of violence are a reminder that the tense atmosphere
around the vote could ignite a crisis.
A private radio station owned by an opposition politician
was fire-boomed early on Monday by unknown attackers, the
station's manager told Reuters.
A Liberian police spokesman said two people had been
arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on the
ruling party's headquarters in Monrovia, while one person has
been arrested in connection with the radio station assault.
(Additional reporting by Clair MacDougall; Writing by Bate
Felix Editing by Maria Golovnina)