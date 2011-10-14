MONROVIA Oct 14 Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has added to her lead in the West African country's election but is still short of an outright majority, according to the latest batch of results announced by the election commission on Friday.

Johnson-Sirleaf now leads with 45.4 percent of the vote, up from 44.5 percent on Thursday, ahead of closest rival Winston Tubman, now on 29.5 percent, according to National Election Commission chairman James Fromayah.

With 585,179 valid votes counted from a total of 1.8 million registered voters, former rebel leader Prince Johnson remains in third place with 11.4 percent. A run-off will take place in early November if no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)