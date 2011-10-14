MONROVIA Oct 14 In the heart of Monrovia's
worst slum, Gabriel Mobo sits on a wooden bench surrounded by
playing grandchildren and surveys his neighbourhood - a crush of
tin and brick hovels surrounded by trash and putrid water.
At 55, he has lived a life of desperate poverty and survived
Liberia's 14 bloody years of conflict -- a small miracle, but he
wants more.
"I hope my children or my grandchildren will have lights and
electricity," he says, pausing for a moment to hug one of his
grandchildren as countless flies buzz around his shelter.
"I'm sure by the time this man gets your age, he will live a
better life than what I have lived."
Monrovia's West Point slum, home to many of the West African
state's former child soldiers and the capital city's worst
crime, is a symbol for a nation thriving to move forward but
facing obstacles unimaginable to most in the developed world.
Mobo spent his entire life in West Point and mostly made a
living from fishing. His compound is right by the beach -- an
unappealing strip of sand adorned by some battered fishing boats
and covered in human excrement.
A presidential election, in which newly named Nobel peace
laureate Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is seeking a second term against
former U.N. diplomat Winston Tubman and ex-rebel Prince Johnson,
has raised hopes of a turning point.
An early vote count released on Thursday put Johnson-Sirleaf
on 44.5 percent so far, well ahead of Tubman's 26.5 percent but
short of the overall majority needed to spare her from a
November run-off against her nearest challenger. It could take
another week or longer for the full results to emerge.
One of the poorest and least developed countries in the
world, Liberia still bears the unhealed wounds of a 1989-2003
civil war that killed nearly a quarter of a million people and
destroyed virtually all of its infrastructure, leaving its four
million people in a modern stone age.
"MA ELLEN TRIED HER BEST"
Eight years after the fighting, residents point to some
modest gains -- mainly that the peace has held and that the
government of Johnson-Sirleaf is slowly bringing power, piped
water, and paved roadways back to the crumbling and
mould-blackened buildings of the seaside capital.
"Development is a gradual process," said Jackson Jargbah, a
29-year-old student in Monrovia.
"Ma Ellen has tried her best, but more needs to be done,
whoever wins this election," he said, citing unchecked crime,
rampant unemployment, and high food prices.
The election will be a test of Johnson-Sirleaf's record
since becoming Africa's first freely elected female head of
state in 2005, and a gauge of future expectations as mining and
energy companies plan billions of dollars of investments.
If it can avoid the "resource curse" that has blighted many
countries in Africa, revenues from Liberia's vast iron ore
deposits and offshore oil potential could help lift its people,
who now survive on an average of less than $1 a day, out of
grinding poverty.
But the task for the next president remains huge and could
be complicated by a likely withdrawal of the nearly 10,000 U.N.
peacekeepers who have helped maintain security across the
country since the end of the war.
SINKING INTO THE SEA
Liberia was founded as Africa's first republic in 1847 by
freed American blacks who attempted to recreate the plantation
South on African soil, building churches, wearing top hats and
sometimes forcing indigenous tribes into labour on farms.
Tensions between the Americo-Liberians and the indigenous
population have eased since the war, although Johnson-Sirleaf
often mentions her indigenous roots to avoid being painted as
part of the traditional Americo-Liberian political elite.
Near her party headquarters on the edge of one of Monrovia's
wealthiest areas, Sinkor, is a dramatic example of the problems
facing Liberia's leaders - an entire neighbourhood falling into
the sea due to coastal erosion.
"Coconut trees were around here. The flow started coming,
coming, coming until finally tide come take some of the houses
out around here," Amos Gbomiah, 22, said in thick patois of the
narrow band of sand between the roaring waves and his home, one
of dozens torn apart to expose still-inhabited bedrooms.
"What I want from the election is anyone who take over,
especially Ellen or whoever, if she take over she must find
areas and certify us for us to be there," he said.
Less than a block away, there is the contrast of rare wealth
in a city of deprivation - quiet paved streets lined with high
walls topped with barbed-wire and shattered glass, behind them
private villas, embassies, NGO and company offices.
A western-style restaurant, Sam's BBQ, nearby caters to
those who can afford $8 for a plate of chicken.
Few Liberians have achieved anything close to middle-class
status since the war - something reserved for the moment for the
parallel economy propped up by aid groups and the United Nations
peacekeeping mission.
NEW LIBERIA
But optimism is in healthy supply.
"The new Liberia is coming," said Lebanese businessman
Khalil Azar, a manager of a computer and office supply store in
the midst of the capital.
Beever Communications Inc., selling high-end brand name
products in a well-lit and air-conditioned space, is a rare
sight in a city dominated by market traders hawking used,
handmade, or stolen wares out of decrepit storefronts.
"Things are not bad at all, especially from six, seven years
ago, everything is better and better. And we are expecting
more," Azar said of his plans for two new shops.
"People who were running away from the war, now people are
coming back, from America from Liberia, anywhere from out of
Liberia they are coming back now."
But perhaps the greatest hope can be found inside the
offices of the National Oil Company of Liberia - a state-run
entity that, to date has no oil to speak of and which leases its
two floors from the Episcopal Church in the centre of town.
"Within the next 12 months the prospect looks very good,"
said NOC President Christopher Neyor said of drilling by U.S.
firms Anadarko and Chevron and approaches by other oil majors
like Exxon Mobil and Petrobras.
"Natural resources can lift people out of poverty if they
are managed well."
He said the NOC was preparing legislation on local hiring,
transparency, royalties and state share so that Liberia can
manage energy revenues and avoid the corruption and violence
seen in other West African oil producers "long before we become
a producer."
But he added the key to continued investment - including in
the country's rich iron ore deposits which have already drawn
miners ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton --
will be for Liberia to remain peaceful.
Voting in the Tuesday poll passed calmly, though observers
have cautioned the results could be a flashpoint for street
clashes -- as happened following an election dispute in 2005.
Voters seem keen to prove those fears wrong.
"If they give us exactly what they put in there, we will
accept it," said Victor Freeman, a security guard and supporter
of opposition candidate Tubman, referring to the ballot boxes.
"We have seen enough fighting, what we want is peace and
prosperity."
