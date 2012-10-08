* Gbowee accuses president of failing to fight corruption
* Liberia government says disagrees with criticism
MONROVIA Oct 8 Nobel prize-winning rights
advocate Leymah Gbowee has quit her post in Liberian President
Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's government, criticising her fellow
laureate for corruption and nepotism, her spokesman said on
Monday.
Gbowee and Johnson-Sirleaf, Africa's first freely elected
female head of state when she came to power in 2005, were named
joint winners of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for their work
promoting peace in Liberia.
Gbowee, who helped Johnson-Sirleaf get reelected to a second
term last year, is credited with helping to end Liberia's civil
war by organising 'sex strikes' among the wives of fighters.
She had been serving as head of Liberia's Peace and
Reconciliation Commission.
Omecee Johnson said that Gbowee resigned over concerns
Johnson-Sirleaf had failed to root out corruption and nepotism
in her government, but he declined to elaborate.
"Leymah Gbowee has resigned her post as head of the Peace
and Reconciliation Commission, and the government of Liberia has
accepted her resignation," Johnson told Reuters by telephone.
Liberia's government confirmed Gbowee's resignation and said
it disagreed with her criticisms. Johnson-Sirleaf has three sons
in top government posts but she has denied charges of nepotism
and has said ending graft is a top priority.
Liberia is one of the world's poorest and least developed
countries and is seeking to fund its recovery by drawing
investment in its rich natural resources, which include vast
iron ore deposits and offshore oil.
Rights advocates have expressed concern, however, that many
of Liberia's resource deals are marred by fraud and do not
provide the state with adequate revenue.
Global Witness said in September that Liberia's forestry
department had given out a quarter of the nation's land to
logging firms over the past two years in a flurry of shady
deals.