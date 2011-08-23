* Voting ends in Liberian referendum
* Ballot over election framework to test poll readiness
* Low turnout due to lack of interest, poor transport
(Adds End of voting, turnout)
MONROVIA, Aug 23 Liberians voted on Tuesday in a
referendum held to decide how an election later this year will
be run, and to measure the country's progress towards peace and
reconciliation eight years after civil war ended.
Observers and polling officials had said they expected a low
turnout because of the lack of interest and transport problems,
and no official turnout figures were released when voting ended.
"This centre registered over 3,000 people, but today not
even one thousand people came to vote," said Lister Kandakai, a
polling agent at one of the capital's polling stations.
Results of the referendum are expected in two weeks.
Since years of conflict ended in 2003, Liberia has signed
billions of dollars' worth of mining, farming and oil deals, but
stability remains fragile, with many young jobless people and a
recently ended conflict in neighbouring Ivory Coast, and 9,000
United Nations peacekeepers remain in the country.
Many people did not vote because some politicians who had
transported voters to register for the presidential election,
did not provide transport for the referendum, said Liberia's
roving ambassador Mohammed Shereiff.
The referendum will decide whether the presidential election
should be pushed back from October to November, residency
requirements for presidential candidates and how lawmakers will
be voted in.
Nana Adu Ampofo, analyst at Songhai Advisory, said the
questions put in the referendum did not imply dramatic changes
to the Liberian political system.
"Should the referendum be rejected, the NEC (National
Election Commission) will have less time to organise the general
election, and Johnson-Sirleaf's candidacy will be disputed by...
opponents," he said.
"Similarly, if the 'yes' vote takes the day, imperfect voter
registration may give rise to legal challenges," Ampofo said.
The referendum has raised tension in the west African nation
and divided opinion between those backing the referendum and
those seeing it as an attempt by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
to strengthen her hold on power.
The vote will also test preparations for the first
Liberian-run election after a U.N.-backed poll in 2005 and
indicate how long peacekeepers supporting fragile state security
forces must remain in the country.
Underscoring concerns about the potential for trouble, Ellen
Margrethe Loj, the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in
Liberia, appealed on Monday for a peaceful vote.
"I appeal to everybody not to be tempted to resort to
violence; not to be dragged into violence, but agree that your
voice is heard through the ballot paper," she said on UN radio.
CONFUSION ON THE BALLOT
One issue the 1.8 million registered voters must decide on
is a rise in the retirement age of Supreme Court judges to 75.
The National Election Commission said some ballot papers had
been misprinted and did not give voters the choice of keeping
the retirement age at 70, causing confusion among voters.
"This is a clear way for the ruling party to cheat us. I do
not think this is an error. They did this only to test us. We
will not sit here for these people to cheat us," said Richamond
Dahn, a supporter of the opposition CDC party.
Other voters said they would save the cash needed to travel
to polling stations for election day, and would not take part in
the referendum.
Sirleaf, a former World Bank official who has won
widespread international praise for her work rebuilding the
country, is still struggling to convince many at home that
change is coming fast enough.
The CDC party of former international soccer star George
Weah called for a boycott and others called for a 'no' vote.
The Brussels-based International Crisis Group think tank
warned earlier this month that the election in Liberia would
hinge on how well the election commission handled the referendum
and opposition perceptions of its support for the ruling party.
Firms like ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton have iron ore
mines in the country and vast tracts of palm oil concessions
have been snapped up, including one by Malaysia's Sime Darby.
Chevron and Anadarko are leading the oil exploration drive.
The mandate for the U.N.'s peacekeeping force is due for
renewal next month but mission chief Loj restated her view that
any draw-down must not be too swift.
"First let us all work together to have free, fair, and
peaceful elections and no violence and then we will look at the
way forward," she said.
(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh and Sylvanus Turay; Writing by
David Lewis and Bate Felix; Editing by Tim Pearce)