* Only two of 68 audited contracts deemed properly awarded
* Presidency says it cannot pre-empt final report
* Officials deny trying to derail transparency drive
* Liberia among Africa's fastest growing economies
* Government "scared to death" of fallout - campaigner
By Richard Valdmanis
DAKAR, May 1 Almost all the $8 billion worth of
resource contracts signed by Liberia since 2009 have violated
its laws, according to a draft audit report commissioned by the
government, casting doubt on anti-graft and good governance
efforts under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has said the billions
of dollars in foreign investment she has drawn since becoming
Africa's first freely-elected female president in 2006 should
help ordinary Liberians to climb out of poverty.
In a continent often blighted by corruption and
mismanagement, the Liberian government has promised greater
openness in its dealings with foreign investors. The country's
transparency watchdog LEITI - which is co-chaired by the Finance
Ministry - itself commissioned the audit of deals involving oil,
mining, agriculture and forestry in the West African country.
But the audit, initially praised as a bold attempt at
improving standards of government in Africa, could prove a
bitter pill for Liberia. The accounting firm hired to conduct
the audit, Moore Stephens, disclosed widespread irregularities
with the deals in its draft report, which Reuters has seen.
Liberian law sets rules for foreign investment projects
including on competitive tendering, tax rates and equity stakes
to be held by the government.
While some failures to comply with the law are relatively
minor, the Moore Stephens draft shows the government granted
vast swathes of land to firms including Golden Agri's
Golden Veroleum and Sime Darby without competitive
bidding, and otherwise skipped contract steps meant to ensure a
fair deal for Liberians.
Other companies with contracts found to be flawed include
U.S. oil firm Chevron Petroleum and mining giant BHP
, according to the report, which also accused
Liberian authorities of having tried to stonewall the audit
process since late last year by failing to hand over information
promptly.
The presidency declined comment on the report until its
final version is completed, while the Finance Ministry denied
any deliberate attempt to derail the audit.
RISING STAR
Liberia bills itself as a rising African star as it recovers
from 14 years of on-and-off civil war funded by "blood diamonds"
that ended in 2003, leaving its economy and infrastructure in
ruins. But the report highlights the difficulty of bringing
deals into the open on a continent that investors say is now
ready to follow the economic success of India and China.
"Overall, we encountered a significant lack of cooperation
from Government Agencies involved in the award process and faced
major delays in obtaining documents," said the draft report from
Moore Stephens, which showed that just two out of the 68
contracts audited adhered to Liberian law.
Sirleaf's political opponents allege graft, nepotism and
mismanagement in the resources sectors, and the report puts the
government in the uncomfortable position of deciding how to fix
the problems.
"The government is scared to death of the consequences of
this contract audit," said Alfred Brownell, head of governance
watchdog Publish What You Pay in Liberia. "The big question is:
will the contracts have to be revised or canceled?"
A spokeswoman for Sirleaf noted the audit report was in
draft form and could be amended before the final version is
ready in a few weeks. It would then be considered by the
Multi-stakeholder Steering Group (MSG), which brings together
government agencies and non-governmental organisations, and made
available to the public.
"We cannot preempt what will be contained in the final
report, nor can we foresee the MSG decisions," she said, noting
the progress Liberia has made in recent years in improving its
record on transparency and accountability.
A copy of the April 22 draft report is scheduled to be
circulated to the leadership of LEITI - the Liberian agency
created under the global Extractive Industries Transparency
Initiative - this week for feedback before publication, a source
with knowledge of the process said.
Liberian government officials denied trying to obstruct the
audit and have declined comment on how its findings will be
addressed. "The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of
Finance, is committed to bringing transparency," said Sidi
Trawally, a spokesman for the ministry.
COMPANIES FAVOURED?
The International Monetary Fund expects Liberia's economy to
grow 7.5 percent this year as iron ore exports boom, making it
one of Africa's top 10 performers.
In 2009, Liberia was praised for becoming the first African
country to join EITI, a programme that tries to help governments
avoid the corruption often bred by weak governance.
Under this programme, Liberia created its LEITI agency with
a mandate to audit contracts to ensure they were awarded fairly,
going beyond the normal revenue reporting demands of EITI
membership and marking the genesis of the current report.
LEITI hired Moore Stephens to start its work reviewing the
contracts in November 2012 and had initially expected to
complete the audit by January before the problems with
government agency cooperation forced several delays.
Among the draft report's major conclusions, Golden
Veroleum's $1.6 billion palm oil project - Liberia's biggest
agricultural investment to date - and a smaller project granted
to Cavalla Rubber were found to have been awarded without "any
competitive bidding".
"The issues ... lead us to conclude that these two companies
could have been favoured," the report said. It added that
Malaysian giant Sime Darby nearly doubled its palm oil acreage
in 2009 without competitive bidding.
A Liberian-based official at Golden Veroleum, which is
indirectly owned by Singapore-listed Golden Agri, said his
company broadly supported the audit process, but did not respond
to the draft report's findings. Golden Agri, Sime Darby and
Cavalla Rubber did not respond to requests for comment.
The report added that offshore oil Block 14, now held by
Chevron and Nigeria's Oranto, was also awarded without
competitive bidding, and that other such blocks involved terms
that favoured the firms with lower taxes and a smaller
government equity stake than stipulated by Liberian law.
"Chevron values its relationship with Liberia. We do not
comment on the commercial terms of our contracts as per our
long-standing policy," a Chevron official said.
Liberia's major mining contracts signed since 2009 -
including a $1.5 billion deal held by Anglo-Australian BHP -
were also only "partially compliant" with Liberian law, the
report said. A BHP official declined comment.
None of the country's tangle of commercial and private
forestry contracts - dozens of smaller-value projects covering a
huge area of forest - complied entirely with Liberian law, the
draft report said. This was due to an array of problems
including irregular land deeds and overlapping timber concession
sites on privately-owned land.
Diarmid O'Sullivan, a member of the international EITI board
between 2009 and 2012, said improving transparency can prove to
be a long haul. "Maybe Liberia got too much credit for EITI
compliance in the past, when really it was a first step in a
very long process," he said.
