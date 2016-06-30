(Repeats to add TV code, no changes to text)
By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, June 30 A U.N. peacekeeping mission
that was sent to Liberia in 2003 to restore order after two
brutal civil wars withdrew on Thursday, beginning a new phase of
self-reliance for the impoverished West African country.
Liberia has relied heavily on the mission of 15,000 U.N.
troops, known as UNMIL, which had been winding down for several
months before control was officially handed over to domestic
forces on Thursday.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told Reuters much had been
done to prepare for the transition, but that more was still
needed.
"The constraints of resources have not enabled us to go as
far as we would have wanted in terms of security training,
logistics, and support for our security forces," Sirleaf said.
The government has said that new barracks have been built
across the country to increase security outside the capital.
As of Friday, 1,240 U.N. military and 606 police personnel
will remain on the ground, but will be there only in case of
emergency.
Liberia has slowly regained its political standing following
the two civil wars that spanned 14 years, by restoring order and
holding peaceful democratic elections. In June, Sirleaf was
elected to head the Economic Community of West African States
(ECOWAS).
Its economy has taken a big hit from a slump in commodities
prices since 2014, however, and from the Ebola epidemic. Last
year, GDP grew just 0.3 percent.
Security concerns persist in the wider region too. A wave of
high-profile attacks claimed by Al Qaeda in Mali, Burkina Faso,
and Ivory Coast has put all of West Africa on guard over the
past year.
Sirleaf said that West African states need more help from
wealthy countries to defend themselves against terrorism.
"The resources to fight are insufficient on the basis of
ECOWAS' own capacities," Sirleaf said. "There is no doubt that
we need international assistance."
She added that ECOWAS, which comprises 15 states, has made
some progress in intelligence sharing and holds regular meetings
to discuss counter-terrorism strategy in face of the ongoing
threat.
As for its domestic policing, the UNMIL departure is
symbolic for many who have grown used to its presence over the
past 13 years. Some said that they would miss the U.N. forces,
as a dwindling number of jeeps drove out of the military base in
Monrovia.
"This is a testing time for our security forces. Their
performance after UNMIL will indicate to the world that Liberia
can manage its affairs," said Oretha Kieade, a student at the
University of Liberia.
But "it is time for UNMIL to leave," he added.
(Additioinal reporting by James Harding Giahyue, writing by
Nellie Peyton, editing by Edward McAllister and Catherine Evans)