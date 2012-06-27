MONROVIA, June 27 Scuffles broke out close to
the residence of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on
Wednesday as supporters clashed with several dozen members of
her ruling party who accuse her of favouring close relatives for
top government jobs.
Police and U.N. peacekeepers moved in to separate the two
rival factions within her Unity Party, a Reuters reporter at the
scene said, adding that light injuries were sustained on both
sides.
Opponents have long accused the Nobel peace laureate of
placing sons and other relatives in key positions in the state
oil company, central bank and other agencies. But this is the
first public criticism from within her own ruling party.
"We have come here today to tell her to step down because
she has become unpopular in the party," said Patrick S. Tiah,
party chairman on the youth policies that Johnson-Sirleaf put at
the centre of her winning campaign for a second term last year.
Speaking just before the scuffles broke out, Tiah noted that
her son Robert Sirleaf was chairman of the National Oil Company,
son Charles was deputy central bank governor and son Fumba head
of the National Security Agency.
"Liberia is not her family's property. All we are saying is
for her to step down from the party. It is the party that made
her and sold her to the Liberian people," he said, adding that
at least 17 family members had positions in government.
The demonstrators dispersed after Johnson Sirleaf received a
delegation of protesters in her residence. John Ballout, a Unity
Party senator present at the meeting, said that Johnson Sirleaf
had promised to address their concerns in coming days.
Johnson Sirleaf is Africa's first elected female head of
state and won the 2011 Nobel peace prize jointly with women's
rights activists Leymah Gbowee, a fellow Liberian, and Tawakel
Karman of Yemen.
Despite resources ranging from iron ore to fertile
agricultural land, many Liberians remain mired in poverty and
Johnson Sirleaf has faced calls to step up the fight against
official corruption.
