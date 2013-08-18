* President sees economy hitting double digits in 5 years
* U.N. peacekeepers drawing down but likely needed until
2017
* Progress against corruption too slow, threat from youth
bulge
By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Aug 18 Investments in mining,
agriculture and oil will push Liberia's economic growth into
double-digits within five years, but it will still need U.N.
peacekeepers to help keep order until 2017, the president said.
Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the end of 14 years of
on-off civil war, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told Reuters
peace, investment and an eightfold-fold increase in government
revenues were concrete signs of recovery.
But corruption remained a problem, and the huge numbers of
unskilled young people - many of them still traumatised by the
conflicts - would threaten stability until they got more
opportunities, she said.
Two wars between 1989 and 2003 killed about 250,000 people
and led to a complete collapse of the state. It was carved up by
warlords who often used child soldiers and fought over control
of diamond and timber concessions.
The West African country - stabilised by a U.N. peacekeeping
mission and under of the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize winner
Sirleaf since 2006 - is slowly recovering and has since lured
major investors.
"There is no quick fix in recovery ... We have not reached
where we want to (be) but the results are underway," Sirleaf
said on Saturday in her office.
The former World Bank official said annual government
revenues were now around $600 million, up from $80 million when
she came to power. There had been more than $16 billion in
foreign investment under her tenure and the 7.2 percent growth
forecast for 2013 was conservative, she added.
"We can do much better than 7 percent. We are heading for
double digits," she said. Existing mining projects, which
account for 60 percent of revenues, would be boosted by
agriculture and the potential of the oil sector.
Double digits would be a significant jump from recent years,
when expansion was between 6.1 and 8.3 percent, according to the
IMF. The Fund and Liberia's central bank have not released
forecasts as far ahead as 2018, the year Sirleaf expects growth
to hit her target.
"Agriculture is going to take over in the near future.
Whether it is oil palm or rice, it will pass mining. Give it
three or four years," Sirleaf said.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, BHP
and other firms have moved in to tap iron ore
reserves.
Fertile land has attracted Golden Agri's Golden
Veroleum and Sime Darby to invest in palm oil - used
in everything from cooking to bio diesel.
Oil majors Chevron Petroleum and Exxon Mobil Corp
have snapped up major stakes there, lured by the
prospect of offshore reserves.
U.N. WON'T STAY FOREVER
Sirleaf has won praise abroad for her role in the recovery,
but faced domestic critics, among them Leymah Gbowee, the rights
activist with whom she shared the 2011 Nobel Prize for their
work defending women's rights during the war.
Some activists say she has not acted quickly enough to root
out corruption and nepotism. A report commissioned by the
government showed nearly all resource deals since 2009 broke
Liberia's own laws.
Sirleaf recognised problems but remained bullish.
"The war against corruption is being won but not at the pace
we expect it. We have fired many people. We have won some cases
in court. But capacity in some areas is still low."
There are currently just over 7,000 U.N. soldiers and
policemen, half the number from the mission's peak. In a sign of
further progress, Liberia has contributed peacekeepers to a U.N.
force in Mali.
"At some point, Liberia will have to take its own
responsibility ... (the United Nations) will not stay in any
country forever," she said. "They will keep a small force here,
perhaps up to the 2017 elections."
Huge numbers of unskilled young people still looking for
work remained a problem.
"They are a vulnerable group that can be misused and
misled," she warned. "They will remain a threat until we respond
by giving them training, employment and by making them feel that
they too have a full part in the society."
"I just hope they will continue to exercise patience."
(Writing by David Lewis and Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)