MONROVIA, Sept 14 Liberia has challenged a
United Nations report that questioned its commitment to stamp
out the trade in blood diamonds, saying it lacked the means not
the will to clean up its role in the industry.
A report to the U.N. Security Council earlier this week said
the West African state, whose wars between 1989 and 2003 were
partly fuelled by fighting over diamonds, had shown limited
commitment to international efforts to regulate the trade, known
as the Kimberley Process.
" We are constrained by a capacity problem. That we accept.
( But) the government does not lack the will," Betty Blamo,
acting minister of lands and mines, said late on Thursday.
"We do recognise that we do have challenges and we are
putting into place measures to resolve some of these challenges
... But it is unfair to say that we have not done anything in
that area," she added.
Blamo blamed the lack of financial resources in Liberia,
which has attracted international mining and oil investors but
is still rebuilding after 14 years of near constant conflict
that killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Blood diamonds - diamonds used to fund insurgencies - were
thrust into the spotlight in the 1990s during a series of
African conflicts where their trade financed arms purchases and
resulted in human rights abuses.
The Kimberley Process was launched in 2003 with the aim of
certifying stones and preventing blood or conflict diamonds
entering the international market.
Blamo said that Liberia's steps to be part of the global
Kimberly Process, that aims to regulate the $30 billion
rough-diamond industry, included dispatching inspectors to
monitor the trade and the demarcation of mining areas.
According to government figures, official diamond exports
have risen from 7,000 carats in 2007 to 49,000 carats in 2011.
"This tells you the chain of custody structure which we put
into place is working. We were able to track about 60 percent of
diamonds taken from Liberia ... no country can track 100 percent
of diamonds," Blamo said.
But the U.N. report said that government bodies due to
oversee the Kimberly Process were meeting infrequently and said
the United States had said it might stop funding a programme to
help the Liberian government improve compliance, partly due to
Liberia's lack of commitment to the scheme.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who was awarded the Nobel
Peace Prize last year for her work for women's rights and is
widely praised abroad for stabilising Liberia, faces complaints
at home that she has not done enough to fight corruption.
(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by David Lewis. Editing
by Jane Merriman)