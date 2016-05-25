UNITED NATIONS May 25 The United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday voted to end sanctions and an arms
embargo on Liberia, citing the West African country's successful
stabilization more than a decade after a 14-year civil war that
killed nearly 250,000 people.
The unanimously adopted resolution by the 15-nation council
welcomed "the sustained progress made by the government of
Liberia in rebuilding Liberia for the benefit of all Liberians."
The decision formally dissolves the U.N. Liberia sanctions
committee and panel of experts that monitored implementation of
the arms embargo and other measures, most of which had been in
place since 2003.
The U.N. first implemented a type of arms embargo for
Liberia in 1992.
Liberia's former president, Charles Taylor, began the
1989-2003 civil war in the nation, which was founded by
descendants of freed American slaves. He was sentenced in 2012
to 50 years in prison for his role in atrocities committed in
neighboring Sierra Leone during its 1991-2002 civil war.
The Security Council last year lifted a travel ban and asset
freezes on individuals deemed a danger to Liberia's stability.
The United States lifted its own economic sanctions on
Liberia in November.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Paul Simao)