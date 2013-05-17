By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 Liberian President Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf on Friday defended her government's record on
good governance and transparency, following an independent audit
that cast doubt on her anti-corruption efforts.
She said a recent audit of resource contracts by accounting
firm Moore Stephens contracts had been commissioned to fix, and
not hide, problems in the West African country.
The independent audit showed that almost all the $8 billion
worth of resource contracts signed by Liberia since 2009
violated the country's laws and showed widespread
irregularities.
"We commissioned the audit, we wanted to know what went
wrong because we want to set it right and that is exactly what
we have done," Sirleaf told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event.
She said, however, that her government was slow to react to
the audit's findings, but that it had since submitted a report
to the country's transparency watchdog LEITI, co-chaired by the
Finance Ministry, which commissioned the audit.
"The government is doing what it can, but there are
problems," she acknowledged. She noted that Liberia was one of
the first African states to join the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global program that tries to
help governments avoid corruption.
Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Africa's first
freely elected female president in 2006, has won international
acclaim for her "zero tolerance" stance against corruption and
for turning around a country devastated by 14 years of sporadic
civil war that ended in 2003.
Since then, Liberia's enormous resource wealth has attracted
a flood of interest from foreign investors. The government has
signed major mining and oil contracts including a $1.5 billion
deal with Anglo-Australian miner BHP. It has also signed
offshore deals with Chevron Petroleum and Exxon Mobil.
Sirleaf's opponents allege corruption, nepotism and
mismanagement in Liberia's resources sectors and the audit
report put the government in the uncomfortable position of
deciding how to fix the problems.
Asked whether the audit's findings had undermined her
momentum in fighting graft, Sirleaf replied: "Not really, we've
had people ask questions and they should, but we also want to
know what went wrong and we want to correct it."
She said before the audit her government had suspended all
forestry operations after evidence of non-compliance in
contracts.
Asked whether her government will cancel some of the faulty
contracts, Sirleaf said: "The response has been given, a full
report to the issues raised by the audit has been prepared and
sent" to the LEITI.
She said she expects Liberia's economy will show
double-digit growth within the next two years as direct foreign
investment starts to have an impact.
The economy was hit by the global financial crisis in
2008-2009, but had still averaged 6.5 percent growth over the
past four years.
"We have every reason to believe that we can hit
double-digits in the next couple of years when those operations
begin to lead to exports, and begin to lead to jobs, and begin
to lead to an increase in per capita incomes," she said.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)