BRIEF-S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed
* S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed following announcement of new rating on subsidiary Source text (http://bit.ly/2mbFuNr)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says sees FY headline EPS between 1,345 -1,490 cents versus 1,026 cents a
year earlier
* S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed following announcement of new rating on subsidiary Source text (http://bit.ly/2mbFuNr)
* FY rental income at 276.3 million Swiss francs ($273.19 million), up 0.5 percent
SOUBRE, Ivory Coast, March 6 Ivory Coast will begin production at a 275 megawatt (MW) hydropower station next month, boosting the West African economic powerhouse's total capacity by around 10 percent, government officials said on Monday.