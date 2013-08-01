JOHANNESBURG Aug 1 Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2013 * Says long-term insurance indexed new business up 12% * Says interim dividend up 10% * Says bee normalised headline earnings per share (cents) 602,7 versus 568,8 * Says interim dividend 212 cents versus 192 * Total assets under management R566 billion versus R484 billion * Says core insurance and asset management businesses are performing better

than assumptions * Says will attract higher levels of new business at improved margin despite

pressure on consumer disposable income * Continue managing investment market risk exposures within risk appetite and

deal with any protracted volatility