BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
JOHANNESBURG Aug 1 Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2013 * Says long-term insurance indexed new business up 12% * Says interim dividend up 10% * Says bee normalised headline earnings per share (cents) 602,7 versus 568,8 * Says interim dividend 212 cents versus 192 * Total assets under management R566 billion versus R484 billion * Says core insurance and asset management businesses are performing better
than assumptions * Says will attract higher levels of new business at improved margin despite
pressure on consumer disposable income * Continue managing investment market risk exposures within risk appetite and
deal with any protracted volatility
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: