March 18 Liberty Media Corp is close buying a 25 percent stake in cable operator Charter Communications Inc for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Charter Communications shares rose 6.6 percent to $96.00.

The newspaper cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation. A Liberty spokeswoman declined to comment on the report while a spokeswoman for Charter, the eighth largest U.S. cable operator, was not immediately available for comment.