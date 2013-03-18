UPDATE 1-IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
March 18 Liberty Media Corp is close buying a 25 percent stake in cable operator Charter Communications Inc for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Charter Communications shares rose 6.6 percent to $96.00.
The newspaper cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation. A Liberty spokeswoman declined to comment on the report while a spokeswoman for Charter, the eighth largest U.S. cable operator, was not immediately available for comment.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage: