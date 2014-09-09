BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats to additional customers, no changes to text)
LONDON, Sept 9 U.S. cable operator Liberty Global is interested in acquiring more sports rights and will "have a look" at Formula One, its strategy officer said on Tuesday.
"We want to invest more, we would like to try to get down maybe a bit closer to some of those rights," James Ryan told the Royal Television Society's conference in London. "Formula One, if you look at it, is relevant in European markets, so of course we will look at it.
"But I'm sure we are not the only ones." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch