March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 11 Liberty Global Plc :
* Acceptance period for Liberty Global's previously announced recommended public offer of Ziggo has been extended to 17:40 hours CET on Nov 4, 2014
* Offer period has been extended because not all conditions for completion of offer were fulfilled
* Following extension of offer period, shares tendered during initial offer period may be withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.