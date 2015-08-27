Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
AMSTERDAM Aug 27 There was no timeframe for talks between telecommunications group Liberty Global and rival Vodafone on swapping assets from the two global companies' portfolios, the former's chief executive officer said on Thursday.
Asked at a conference in Amsterdam whether there was a timeframe for the talks, Michael Fries said: "No timeframe. I can't add anything else."
Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile company, said in June that it was in talks with Liberty Global, Europe's largest cable operator, over the possibility of swapping selected assets to enable them to better compete with rivals.
(Reporting By Yorul Bahceli, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by William Hardy)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.