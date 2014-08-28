BRUSSELS Aug 28 European Union antitrust
regulators will clear Liberty Global's bid for Dutch
peer Ziggo after the U.S. cable TV provider sweetened
concessions to allay competition concerns, two people familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone,
earlier this month strengthened an offer not to block so-called
over-the-top TV service providers such as Netflix from
accessing its Internet network for four years.
"It is going to be conditional clearance," said one of the
people, who declined to be named because the decision is not yet
public.
The European Commission is scheduled to announce its
decision by Nov. 3. The deal values Ziggo and its debt at around
10 billion euros ($13.17 billion).
($1 = 0.7591 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)